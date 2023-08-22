Sizzling heatwave halts in-person classes at Granite City High School for the rest of the week

"I'm okay with it. It's all about keeping our kids safe," one concerned parent said.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Students at Granite City High School will attend class remotely from Wednesday until Friday because of the sweltering hot temperatures.

"I'm hoping it's a good idea," Jahna Moore, a parent, said.

"We found out about it this afternoon," Kasey Brodeur, another parent, said.

In a letter sent to parents, district superintendent Stephanie Cann said "The district is in the final stages of completing a summer HVAC project at the high school."

Cann said, "The old system is still in place, but is heavily burdened by the excessive temperatures and is causing warmer temperatures inside the building."



"Some of the classrooms are warm," Jahna Moore, whose 10th-grade son attends the school and husband coaches football, said.

"You know it's a good idea to bring them home so that they can remain safe while they still can learn," Moore added.

The superintendent said, "All students will follow their regular-day schedule and attendance will be taken during each class period remotely."

Cann also said night school will not be affected by the temporary, weather-related change.

Kasey Brodeur's two daughters also attend the high school.

"I'm okay with it. I'd rather be safe than sorry just in case the air goes out or they have any more issues. The kids will be at home especially kids with health issues," Brodeur said.

"So, the new HVAC project hopefully that's an upgrade to the building," Moore said.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday.