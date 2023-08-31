'Still good bones left': SK8 Liborius' co-founders optimistic about the future, despite fire's destruction

"It's back to the drawing board, blank slate, which is exciting in a way," Co-founder Dave Blum said.

ST. LOUIS — Two months after SK8 Liborius church went up in flames, the building assessment started Thursday morning in north St. Louis City.

At the end of June, a massive fire destroyed the historic landmark.

The church was built in the 1800s.

A few years ago, the vacated church, known as St. Liborius Church, transformed into a skate park and art studio known as SK8 Liborius.

At the time of the fire, St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told 5 On Your Side the flames spread quickly due to the dry, hot weather conditions.

The former church was a total loss.

Thursday morning, the organization's co-founders were on site, inspecting the structure.

The four walls housing the space are still intact. Engineers also evaluated the building, focusing on the heat damage on the brick and mortar.

Co-founder Dave Blum said they are still waiting on the final report to get results.

Until then, they're optimistic.

"From everything we can tell, it looks pretty good. It’s not crumbling and coming down, there are still good bones left. We can do many different things, it's a different project. It's not dead, we just have a different set of opportunities than we did before. It's back to the drawing board, blank slate, which is exciting in a way," Blum shared.

LETS GO!!! The building assessment has officially started!!! In this phase, we will be working closely with SSC... Posted by SK8 Liborius Social Club on Thursday, August 31, 2023

The group plans to host meetings in the future to go over design concepts and renderings.

Co-founder Bryan Bedwell also encouraged ideas to come forward.

Bedwell said, there will be volunteer days to help on the site, as well.

Blum said, "Our goal is to continue serving our community in St. Louis and give opportunities to kids in the city. I know we will continue doing that, but in what way can we do it?"

They said fundraising is also a key component to rebuild.

To donate, click here.

All of the organization's merchandise stock was burnt up in the fire. The group ordered new shirts and the money will go back to the organization's efforts.