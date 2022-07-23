1 dead after plane crashes into pool in Centralia, Illinois

The plane crashed just north of the Centralia Municipal Airport.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — One person died and another was injured after a small plane crashed into a pool Saturday in Centralia, Illinois.

According to Flight Aware, a flight tracking app, the Beechcraft 35 Bonanza took off at 11:20 a.m. from Marshall County Airport in Lacon, Illinois, and was heading for Centralia Municipal Airport.

It crashed on Wood Lane just north of the airport at 12:37 p.m.

According to the Centralia Fire Department, the passenger died and the pilot was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital with injuries.

The homeowner told a 5 On Your Side photographer he heard a loud crash and ran outside to find the plane in his pool. He then called 911.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Officials have not released the name of the person who died.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

