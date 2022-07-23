City of East St. Louis advises residents to stay indoors after a reported chemical leak

The type of chemical and the severity of the leak were not released.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The City of East St. Louis advised its residents via Facebook Saturday morning to avoid certain areas due to a chemical spill.

The announcement was made at about 9 a.m. The city told residents from the 25th to 29th block of State Street to Bond Avenue to avoid the area and stay inside because of a reported chemical leak.

In an emergency alert sent out to citizens via East St. Louis' emergency alert system Code Red, residents were advised to stay inside their homes and avoid the area until 3 p.m. Saturday.

East St. Louis emergency personnel and the St. Clair County hazmat teams were responding to the leak, according to the Facebook post.

East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon told 5 On Your Side shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday the leak was being contained by the hazmat team.

The alert sent to residents through Code Red said an "all clear" report was expected to be given by the St. Clair County hazmat teams "soon."

Blackmon said the leak was coming from the Allnex USA plant located at 2904 Missouri Avenue.

The city also advised in the post anyone feeling ill in the area to go to the nearest emergency room.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as information is confirmed.