Smoke from downtown St. Louis fire visible for miles

No one is inside the building, the fire department said

ST. LOUIS — Smoke can be seen for miles as firefighters work to put out flames coming from a building downtown.

The St. Louis Fire Department took to social media, reporting a fire on the 2000 block of Delmar early Saturday afternoon in the Downtown West neighborhood.

With fire crews on scene, the department said there was heavy smoke coming out of a three-story brick warehouse.

2000blk of Delmar - 2nd Alarm Fire - Three story brick warehouse; heavy smoke showing. One line deployed. Quick primary search underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/eiMl0yke7N — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 19, 2021

A short time later, the city's fire department provided an update, saying, "Building evacuated. All members accounted for outside the building."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.