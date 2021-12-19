x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Smoke from downtown St. Louis fire visible for miles

No one is inside the building, the fire department said
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — Smoke can be seen for miles as firefighters work to put out flames coming from a building downtown. 

The St. Louis Fire Department took to social media, reporting a fire on the 2000 block of Delmar early Saturday afternoon in the Downtown West neighborhood. 

With fire crews on scene, the department said there was heavy smoke coming out of a three-story brick warehouse.  

A short time later, the city's fire department provided an update, saying, "Building evacuated. All members accounted for outside the building."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

RELATED: Families mourn loved ones who died in Granite City apartment fire

RELATED: 24 killed in Japan building fire, police investigating as possible arson

In Other News

Families mourn loved ones who died in Granite City apartment fire