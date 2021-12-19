Smoke from downtown St. Louis fire visible for miles

ST. LOUIS — Smoke can be seen for miles as firefighters work to put out flames coming from a building downtown.
The St. Louis Fire Department took to social media, reporting a fire on the 2000 block of Delmar early Saturday afternoon in the Downtown West neighborhood.
With fire crews on scene, the department said there was heavy smoke coming out of a three-story brick warehouse.
A short time later, the city's fire department provided an update, saying, "Building evacuated. All members accounted for outside the building."
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.