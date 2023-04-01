'Society must be pro-active, tackle mental health issues': UMSL professor says in hopes of preventing workplace violence

"People are hurting and struggling. We must get to the root of these issues when we talk about workplace violence," Dr. John Nanney said.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — "It's very sad," Dr. John Nanney, associate clinical professor and director of community psychological service at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), said.

Nanney is talking about the shooting at a Dobbs Tire & Auto Center in Maryland Heights.

Police tell 5 On Your Side a 23-year-old employee pulled out a gun, shot his 52-year-old co-worker and killed him after an argument Wednesday morning.

"It's not a surprise. People are struggling," Nanney said.

"The biggest determinant of who's going to engage in the kind of violence that we saw today is like do they have guns available to them," Nanney also said.

The UMSL professor said this incident shows a worker may become violent on the job especially if he or she is armed with a weapon.

What's more, he said detecting the warning signs is not easy.

"It's really difficult to identify individuals who are at risk engaging in workplace violence given that many of us are at risk engaging in any kind of violence, given the right circumstances," Nanney said.

Statistics show as of October 2022, in the United States, there were two million victims of workplace violence each year.

Workplace violence death rates for men were about 75% higher than those for women. Also, 68% of workers across the world felt they were not safe at work.

Nanney said currently their clinic on the UMSL campus is seeing increasing numbers of people who are struggling with anger, aggression and other mental issues.

Issues Nanney said he thinks more companies must address to help ensure their workplaces are safe places.

"I think the best prevention is better mental health care across the board," Nanney said.

5 On Your Side will host our monthly "Project 5 Mental Health Phone Bank" on Thursday.

Mental health experts will be answering the phones from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

If you need assistance with a mental health issue, then you can call (314) 469-6644.

Resources:

Life Crisis Services at Provident, Inc. answers phone call 24/7 by trained volunteers. Call 314- 647-4357.

Kristin Brooks Hope Center - Call from anywhere in the country and get connected to the suicide prevention hotline closest to you. Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Psychological Service Center located at the Washington University Psychology clinic is an outpatient mental health clinic within the Department of Psychology. It provides training opportunities for advanced doctoral students in the clinical psychology program as well as low-cost treatment options for members of the St. Louis community. Call 314-935-6555.

Schiele Clinic at the St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute provides high quality, in-depth assessment and treatment for children, adolescents and adults for a fee based on the client's ability to pay. With more than 75 clinic and network therapists, the Institute can refer patients to professionals with a wide range of specialties and offices throughout the area. For adults, call 314- 361-7075 x444.

Saint Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute (SLBMI) is one of the leading providers of behavioral health treatment in the United States. Behavioral professionals assist children and adults who experience anxiety, depression, eating disorders, chronic pain and other issues encountered in daily life. Call 314-534-0200.