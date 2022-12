Register for a coat for your child.

BERKELEY, Mo. — Two groups teamed up to help children have access to warm winter clothing.

The SOL Foundation and Spire Energy unboxed and prepared coats to hand out at the Berkeley Fire Department between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Register with the SOL Foundation online here. Register by Dec. 9 to be eligible for a free new coat.

There will be coats, hats, and gloves for kids as young as five and up to sizes 16, while supplies last.