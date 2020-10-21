Will Mardi Gras roll on in 2021? Soulard organizers say 'the show must go on'

The Mardi Gras group is planning a live stream on Facebook to announce how the “carnival” will go on in the age of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — If you’re wanting another reason to look forward to 2021, Soulard is here to help.

The party people behind the neighborhood’s big Mardi Gras celebration are teasing they’ll soon announce plans for the 2021 event.

Yes, it will happen, Soulard Mardi Gras organizers are saying.

Details about next year’s event will come in the most spooktacular way possible: on Halloween.

The Mardi Gras group is planning a live stream on Facebook to announce how the “carnival” will go on in the age of COVID-19.

“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of you, our fellow revelers, our friends and our community,” the Soulard Mardi Gras website states. “So we've been hard at work on a plan for a safe, responsible and fun 2021 Soulard Mardi Gras, in close consultation with local public health and other city officials. If there was ever a time we all need a reason to celebrate, it’s now.”

The website states the 2021 event will be different, designed to keep everyone safe.

"It will be fun, it will help you to connect with friends, but it will be different and it will be designed to protect public health and it will adhere to the latest safety recommendations from federal, state and local officials."

The Soulard Mardi Gras website states events are set to begin Jan. 6, 2021 and go through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16, 2021.