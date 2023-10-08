South St. Louis Captain D's damaged in overnight fire

The fire department says the flames likely started in the kitchen, but no one was hurt. The business was closed at the time of the fire.

ST. LOUIS — A south St. Louis fast food location may not open Thursday after an overnight fire.

Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at Captain D's on South Grand near Chouteau Avenue. The fire department said there was heavy fire showing from the back side of the building when firefighters arrived.

Video from the scene after the fire was extinguished showed minimal damage to the exterior of the store.

It's unclear if the restaurant will close or change its hours.