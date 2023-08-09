Water main break in south St. Louis forces road closure

The water main break happened early Wednesday evening at River Des Peres Boulevard and Chippewa Street.

ST. LOUIS — A street buckling water main break caused a road to close in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

The water main break happened early Wednesday evening at River Des Peres Boulevard and Chippewa Street, near the border of the St. Louis Hills and Lindenwood Park neighborhoods.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson with the city, said the break involves a 12-inch water main and crews will be working overnight to repair it.

Dunne said the incident should only affect water service to the businesses at or near that intersection. He said there is no indication of a boil advisory as of Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

