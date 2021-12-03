Spire pipeline can temporarily continue operations

The pipeline was due to shut down Dec. 13 after a lawsuit.

ST. LOUIS — The Spire pipeline will be allowed to continue operations, according to a ruling Friday. Spire has to sign off on the agreement to avert a shutdown.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission extended Spire Missouri's emergency pipeline permit through winter. Spire has three days to agree to the terms of the extension.

In June, a federal appeals court panel ruled that the FERC didn't adequately demonstrate the need for the 65-mile pipeline that was approved in 2018 and runs through parts of Illinois and Missouri. It was ordered to shut down the Spire STL Pipeline by December 13.

Spired warned 400,000 homes in the St. Louis region could lose gas eventually if the pipeline closes.

Spire is also asking the Supreme Court to throw out the case at the center of the concern over the gas supply for St. Louis this winter.