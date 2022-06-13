Splash pads, cooling centers, The Muny: Different ways St. Louisans are handling the heat

St. Louis has 24 designated cooling centers open during the day, but many people feel comfortable outside once the sun goes down.

ST. LOUIS — Summer is coming in hot! All around the city, St. Louisans are finding ways to beat the heat.

"It's hot! It's hot. It's warm up in here as they say in St. Louis," south city resident Kevin M. said.

He was just leaving the St. Louis Public Library's Carpenter Branch on South Grand Boulevard.

"I went to the library, yeah, it's much cooler than my apartment. I should be staying in there till the sun goes down," Kevin M. said.

He's utilizing one of the 24 locations listed as cooling centers listed on the city's website.

"If you don't have AC or you don't have AC that works well, the city has a number of cooling stations set up all across the city in order to allow you to cool down," 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green said.

Green encourages people to use the resources available to stay safe and cool.

"I think a lot of it is people who don't know," Green said. "We really have to get the word out. We have to be on TV we have to be on radio. We need to be sharing this information with our constituents."

"It's too hot to be out here all the time, especially when it don't get any cooler at night," Kevin M. said.

Over in Forest Park, the heat didn't stop fans from attending the performance of "Chicago: The Musical" at The Muny.

"We love coming to The Muny, we're excited to be here for opening night. Heat wasn't going to stop us, we have some water, some wine too," Kara Schmid said.

Schmid set up a picnic outside with her family ahead of the show.

She said the 8:15 p.m. start time makes the heat tolerable when the sun goes down.

"They have newer fans that they are quieter, they're really big and they can now leave them all throughout the performance, before they were really loud so they had to turn them off, but now they're quiet so you get a nice breeze," Schmid said.

Visit The Muny's website for their show schedule.