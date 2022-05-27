St. Charles County executive wants to direct $20M to fix potholes

The work involves repaving asphalt roads and replacing concrete slabs. Under the proposal, the work would need to be done this year.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A plan in St. Charles County calls for millions of dollars to be directed to road repair in 2022.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann unveiled a plan to fix potholes with American Rescue Plan Act funds, county sales tax and municipal budgets.

"We won't just fill five potholes, we'll go ahead and replace concrete slabs, we'll fix curbs that are broken, we'll do the sorts of things that we haven't been able to do because we have been forced to spend a lot of our money building and maintaining a greater state system," Ehlmann said.

The county was having to pay for repairs that are now covered by the Missouri Department of Transportation's motor use fee.

The St. Charles County repairs include replacing broken concrete slabs and deteriorating asphalt. The work would need to be done by the end of 2022.

The plan would make the funds available proportionate to the area's population in the county.

The plan directs $10 million of ARPA funds to the project, and $10 million from the county's transportation sales tax. Municipalities would need to match the county sales tax funds on their projects.

The county executive's office said subdivisions have expanded the miles of roads and number of travelers in St. Charles County. The money would help clear the resulting backlog of repairs needed.