St. Charles County police looking for man who left home on motorcycle, hasn't been seen since Saturday

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002 or 911.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

A missing person report from police said 64-year-old Michael Gray was last seen driving his 2017 Yamaha Chappy XSR at around 3 p.m. Saturday in Foristell, Missouri. Police believe he may have been riding northbound on Highway B toward Grafton, Illinois.

Gray is 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes. He was wearing a black, full-face helmet, a long-sleeved shirt, khaki cargo shorts, white socks and brown shoes. His motorcycle is a dark blue, 2017 Yamaha Chappy XSR with Missouri license plate GA9DV.