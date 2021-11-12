1 dead after suspected tornado rolls through St. Charles County

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said that at least three people had to be pulled from collapsed structures.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Officials confirmed one person was killed in the Defiance area after a suspected tornado touched down Friday night in the area of Highway F and Route 94.

Powerful winds damaged homes and knocked down trees and power lines. Kyle Gaines, spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, said that at least three people had to be pulled from collapsed structures. A person who was transported in critical condition to an area hospital later died.

"This is the most significant event that I can recall in a good long while here in our community," Gaines said. "But thankfully we do have a large number of first responders both on our ambulance side as well as the fire protection side that are well trained in a variety of rescue tactics that we're utilizing here tonight."

Friday night, first responders were going house to house checking on residents in the area. It was unclear how many homes had been affected.

Storm survey crews will assess tornado damage across parts of the area today. Any pictures or videos of storm damage from Saturday night will be helpful! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/SzevZMyKI2 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 11, 2021

5 On Your Side spoke with Erin Flynn, the sister of one homeowner whose home was destroyed, and her boyfriend Jesse Dingledine. They credit emergency alerts with saving their family members, who quickly sheltered in their cellar about 15 minutes before the storm hit.

"Tree limbs came down on the cellar, they had to pry themselves out, but otherwise, they have a daughter, a dog -- they got everybody down there safe," Dingledine said. "If they would have stayed inside the house, they probably wouldn't be here with us right now."

In Edwardsville, at least two were confirmed dead and one person was airlifted after an Amazon warehouse collapsed during the storms. Search and rescue operations continued Saturday as first responders worked with Amazon managers to figure out who was and wasn't accounted for.