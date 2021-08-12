Strong storms possible later Friday across parts of Missouri and Illinois

Thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes in the greater St. Louis area. We're tracking the latest timing.

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern is expected to develop across the middle part of the country heading toward the weekend. Unusually warm temperatures and a potent weather system arriving from the southwest will pose a severe weather threat by Friday into Friday night south and east of St. Louis.

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted much of the Mid-Mississippi River Valley and Ohio River Valley for a threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes from thunderstorms that form ahead of a strong cold front. The immediate St. Louis area is in the "marginal" risk area.

The risk area is greater as you travel farther east and south of St. Louis, with areas ranging from "slight" to "enhanced" risks.

Simulated radar pictures from the higher resolution weather models indicate storms will develop during the late afternoon into the evening hours. Many of the ingredients needed for severe thunderstorms appear to be available including a tremendous amount of wind aloft.

In the colder air behind the storm, a swath of wintry weather is expected from western Nebraska to Wisconsin over the next couple of days. Travel may be hazardous with snow and blowing snow in the heavier snow bands in those areas.

The moisture will be gone by the time the cold air arrives in St. Louis, so no wintry precipitation is expected locally.