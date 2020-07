A man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment in the 3300 block of Remington Boulevard on Thursday

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in St. Charles Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Charles police, a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment in the 3300 block of Remington Boulevard.

A spokesperson said the scene is “very active.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.