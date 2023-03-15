'I'm out of options': St. Charles sues Ameren Missouri over wellfield contamination

Lawyers said the goal of the lawsuit is to ensure Ameren Missouri pays for the cleanup of the contamination and doesn't pass on the cost to St. Charles residents.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer announced a lawsuit against Ameren Missouri over contamination at the city's wellfields.

Borgmeyer said local law firms Dowd Bennett LLP and Blitz, Bardgett, & Deutsch, L.C. to sue Ameren Missouri. Borgmeyer was joined in the press conference by former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, who is a partner at Dowd Bennett.

"The reason I'm here [today] is because I'm out of options," Borgmeyer said. "I've tried everything, we've done all could and we are to the point now where the governor and his law firm are going to take charge of this and make sure we follow the right path down the future."

Last month, the City of St. Charles announced the closure of City Well No. 7, meaning the city had shut down six of its seven wells due to traces of 1,2-dichloroethene and vinyl chloride.

To combat a drinking water shortage, the city has been purchasing millions of gallons of water daily from the City of St. Louis instead of producing its own at a lower cost.

Environmental Protection Agency test results revealed an Ameren substation was the source of the water contamination and said the electric company would be required to clean it up.

Nixon said the goal of the lawsuit was to make sure Ameren Missouri pays for the cleanup of the contamination and make sure that cost is not passed on to St. Charles residents.

Borgmeyer said the law firms will only be paid if the lawsuit is successful and that money will come for the lawsuit award.

Dowd Bennett LLP and Blitz, Bardgett, & Deutsch, L.C. were the same law firms that represented St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority in the lawsuit against the Rams.

Ameren provided the following statement in response to Tuesday's announcement (text was put in bold by Ameren):

"We believe our shared goal is to continue protecting the drinking water supply. The best way to do that is to work together, as we recently detailed in a letter to the City of St. Charles where we identify a detailed plan of action moving forward. Ameren Missouri has already implemented several aggressive treatment techniques with additional steps to be taken soon. All work is approved and overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A coordinated, planned and predictable approach will give this work the most efficient path to success. A copy of Ameren's proposal and communication to the city from earlier this week can be found on our website, AmerenMissouri.com/StCharles.