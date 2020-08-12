St. Clair County, Illinois health officials suspend permits at 7 restaurants due to COVID-19 violations

Health officials allege restaurant owners are in violation of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, which include no indoor dining

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — Over the weekend, St. Clair County Health Department officials suspended food sanitation permits at seven restaurants including Lotawata Creek in Fairview Heights, Reifschneider’s in Freeburg, Shooters & Syberg’s in O’Fallon, George’s Pub in East Carondelet, H’s Bar in Belleville and The Nail Bar in New Athens.

Health officials allege restaurant owners are in violation of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, which include no indoor dining.

“We have suspended their permits and are giving them an opportunity for a hearing if they notify us within three days or 72 hours, by 4 p.m. Wednesday of this week. If they submit a corrective action plan that states that they will comply with the Governor’s mitigation orders, then we will reinstate their permit upon completion of their corrective action," St. Clair County Health Director Barb Hohlt said.

In Belleville, Jimmy Johnson, the owner of Moore’s Family Restaurant, says he has also heard from local officials. In his case, it was the mayor. But Johnson said they plan to remain open as long as possible, because he’s afraid if they close, they won’t be able re-open.

“There’s no law that backs this,” said Johnson. “There’s nothing that states you have to close your doors immediately.”

Attorney Jim DeVore represents Moore’s and some of the other restaurants that have had their food sanitation permits suspended. He plans to take the St. Clair County Department of Public Health to court.

“These health departments have known for months that they can’t make their premises off-limits to the public without getting a court order and actually proving with facts that there is something going on inside related to infectious disease,” DeVore said.