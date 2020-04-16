ST. LOUIS — Missouri Foundation for Health has awarded grants to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Operation Food Search to aid in their response to the coronavirus.

The announcement was made in a joint press release Thursday. The grants will allow the nonprofits to temporarily hire displaced workers as well as address the increased need for food assistance.

The temporary employees will work full-time for the next 10 weeks to help sort, package and distribute food to local people in need.

A portion of the funds will be used to purchase more food. The St. Louis area has seen a spike in need for food assistance since the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

“Food insecurity in our communities has always been an area of focus for MFH,” said Missouri Foundation For Health President and CEO Bob Hughes.

“The spread of COVID-19 and the impact that it’s having on our families has intensified the food insecurity issue in Missouri, disrupting access and availability to healthy food as resources continue to be scarce. This partnership highlights the importance of our health and social safety net and the universal set of services needed for people to help build their lives, whether for the short term or long term.”

The St. Louis Regional Chamber will promote the hiring opportunities among its members who may have unemployed or furloughed employees.

“We are living and operating in times we have not seen before,” said Valerie Patton with the St. Louis Regional Chamber. “The St. Louis Regional Chamber’s engagement in this collaborative is imperative to assist in the recovery of economic and employment opportunities in the region. This effort helps to move the region forward.”

Applicants can contact the recruitment firm Labor Finders' St. Louis location at 636-287-3709 or its St. Peters location at 636-244-9080.

