St. Louis Area Foodbank wants to distribute 10 million meals by June 30

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Area Foodbank is aiming to distribute more than 10 million meals to people in need across the region by June 30.

The food bank announced the goal Thursday, on the heels of receiving $502,563 from the Missouri Foundation for Health to aid in its coronavirus response.

The money will go toward hiring 20 full-time temporary employees, buying more equipment and organizing 70 "Disaster Mobile Markets" in areas where local pantries temporarily closed their doors.

It will also allow the organization to buy more food and infant formula to meet increased demands, the food bank said.

In collaboration with local schools, hospitals and other organizations, it has been distributing food at contactless drive-thru food distributions. It also delivers food to seniors through the Community Supplemental Food Program.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen in the 45-year history of the St. Louis Area Foodbank,” said St. Louis Area Foodbank President and CEO Meredith Knopp in a press release.

“It is a time of unprecedented need and we are grateful to Missouri Foundation for Health and everyone that has backed our efforts. Our promise is that we will continue to feed individuals and families in need as long as it takes to recover. Support from the community allows us to get displaced workers back to work and maximize the number of people we’re able to safely help. It’s a win-win for the region.”

Over the next 10 weeks, the food truck will be renting four extra trucks to transport food and will buy trailers for increased storage capacity.

Temporary employee positions include truck drivers, warehouse and mobile programs staff, SNAP intake coordinators and food packers and sorters. Applicants can contact the recruitment firm Labor Finders' St. Louis location at 636-287-3709 or its St. Peters location at 636-244-9080.

The food bank has 384 partner agencies and community program partners across the 14 counties it serves.