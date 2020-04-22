St. Louis Police Foundation to feed 4,500 first responders every week through mid-May

The program will also support 19 restaurants in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Foundation will feed 4,500 first responders one meal a week through mid-May.

The meals were made possible thanks to donations from AT&T, Wells Fargo and Dot Foods, the foundation said.

As part of the Meals for First Responders program, meals and gift cards will be bought from 19 local restaurants and delivered across the area.

"As a result, the donated meals will also support hundreds of restaurant employees and food suppliers in the City and County affected by the pandemic," a press release said.

"I don't think we can adequately say 'thank you' to our first responders for the job they do every day – and that's especially true during this time," said Craig Unruh, president of AT&T Missouri, which is sponsoring the first week's meals. "So even if it's just showing our appreciation by providing St. Louis area first responders with a free meal, AT&T is honored to partner with the St. Louis Police Foundation to help."

The St. Louis Police Foundation said it has also provided $300,000 in personal protective equipment to police in St. Louis County and City since March, and it has donated $1,000 each to the families of three city officers who are on ventilators after testing positive for COVID-19.

The foundation is collecting donations to help feed first responders or purchase N95 masks and other supplies. To donate, visit the foundation's website.