St. Louis banquet center battles COVID-19 pandemic and crooks

"It's very frustrating and discouraging. I pray I don't get hit again," said business owner Kelly Simonds

ST. LOUIS — In the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has hit The Christy Banquet Center and Catering shop in south St. Louis extremely hard.

"The last year has been such a challenge for my 10 full-time employees, my 50 part-time employees and I," said Owner Kelly Simonds.

Like so many area business owners, Simonds had to temporarily close her family's business that's been around for 30 years.

Simonds estimates they lost more than half of their sales due to the pandemic.

"The calls were coming in and brides were canceling their weddings, wanting to postpone their weddings. People, you know, were just canceling everything. We got very scared," said Simonds.

Trying to survive the pandemic wasn't her only problem.

"Very, very frustrating and discouraging," said Simonds.

In July, Simonds said someone stole a catalytic converter off one of their vans parked outside their business and, four months later it continued.

"In November, they stole it again," she said.

And it didn't stop there. Monday night, Simonds said someone stole their van right out of their parking lot.

They were back-to-back blows that have left the weary business owner baffled.

"We're trying to do everything we can just to survive this pandemic and then something like this happens and it just sets you back," Simonds said.

Police found Simonds' stolen van abandoned in the 3900 block of North 21st Street Wednesday night.

It had extensive damage.

That's something Simonds definitely didn't want to hear.

"It was not driveable. If the van's totaled I believe that will cost at least more than $20,000. Today, things have gotten a little better for our business, but we're still not at 100% and it's still tough," added Simonds.

The damaged van is another big and costly headache she's dreading.