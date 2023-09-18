St. Louis leaders announce bill that could bring red-light cameras back to St. Louis

No timeline for implementation was mentioned in Monday's announcement.

ST. LOUIS — Automated red-light cameras could be coming back to St. Louis.

Mayor Tishaura Jones, Board of Aldermen President Megan Green and Alderman Shane Cohn announced a board bill that would place cameras around the city as part of the city's plan to increase traffic safety.

Jones said the program would be funded through the American Rescue Plan as part of the city's 'Safer Streets' program that was announced earlier this year.

The bill will be filed Monday afternoon and presented to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen later this week. No timeline for implementation was mentioned in Monday's announcement.

During the press conference, Mayor Jones said the number and location of the cameras had not been decided. The bill would allow the city to bring red-light cameras back to the city, and the city would then have to find a vendor and conduct a study to decide where the cameras should be placed.

The city stopped issuing tickets from red-light cameras after a 2015 Missouri Supreme Court ruling put new restrictions on how they can be used. The court ruling said this time around the city would have to take a picture of the driver running the red-light and not just the car's license plate.

Green said the money collected from camera tickets would not go to the city's general revenue fund.

"The idea behind this bill is not to gain revenue," she said. "All of the money collected from red-light and speeding tickets will be used to fund this program, to fund driver's [education] classes or will be distributed into a new fund called the Neighborhood Traffic Safety Improvement Fund to help with further infrastructure improvements."

Green said the money that goes into that new fund would be used to make improvements like crosswalk striping, illuminated stop signs and other signage improvements on non-major roads in the city. She said those types of projects often got passed over when it came to funding.

Cohn, a previous critic of red-light cameras, said he believes the new plan will abide by the Missouri Supreme Court ruling and companion bills will ensure people's privacy and rights are protected.

The announcement was held at St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School in Cohn's 3rd District. In November, a crash about a block away from the school killed two people and injured four others.

Cohn said crashes like those are why these types of programs are important.

With capacity limitations that the city faces, it's important that we utilize as many resources at our disposal to be able to curtail the violations that happen throughout our communities and improve the safety of residents, pedestrians, cyclists and others that use our streets and sidewalks every single day," he said.