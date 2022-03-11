2 dead, 3 injured in car crash on South Grand Thursday afternoon

There were 5 people trapped in the car after the crash happened on South Grand and Taft Avenue, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Accident reconstruction has been requested to the area of a fatal five-car crash that trapped people inside their car Thursday afternoon.

The Emergency Medical Service, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis Fire Department went to the scene located on the 4600 block of South Grand and Taft Avenue.

According to a press release, the initial information police have at this time is that three people were transported for medical treatment. Two other people were pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness told 5 On Your Side a black vehicle was speeding down South Grand when it slammed head-on into a white car. The black car flipped and came to a stop on its side. The witness said five people were inside the black car. She did not know how many people were in the white car.

Police said they have no additional details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

South Grand is currently closed for southbound traffic in the area.

Police said they ask that drivers avoid the area if possible while the investigation is underway.