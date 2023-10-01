Electric scooters and bikes could soon return to downtown St. Louis

City leaders are planning on bringing back the program with limitations. It was banned last summer after unruly behavior downtown.

ST. LOUIS — Scooters and bicycles will soon be allowed back on downtown sidewalks after being banned in the summer of 2022.

On Tuesday, the Board of Public Service unanimously voted to bring back the micro-transportation program, and the permit now heads to the Streets Department for approval. The program was banned last summer due to large amounts of teens and young adults loitering and causing chaos.

"These decisions aren't made lightly. I got in excess of 20 emails for and against this vote," St. Louis Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said.

Downtown neighbor Larry Gresham likes how calm downtown has been since the ban.

"Take time and use something you haven't used before, your feet and walk," Gresham said. "I walk everywhere, I'm 56 years old. You can take and put your beep, beep and ride for hours. They should have a time span. I've see (riders) run these red lights like nobody's business. They ought to put the same laws they have for bicycles and motorcycles."

The city covered some of the concerns that shut the program down last year. When it returns there will be new limitations:

7 a.m.-7 p.m. curfew

slower max speeds

scooter/bike limits in one area

technology to prohibit large group rides

18+ rider age limit

Scooter and bike programs are helping people get around other large cities across the country. There were more than 2.5 million rides before the ban.