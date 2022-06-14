This children's hospital is the best in Missouri, according to U.S. News rankings

St. Louis Children's has been ranked as the best children's hospital in Missouri and No. 15 nationally, according to the report.

ST. LOUIS — For the 14th year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked St. Louis Children's Hospital in the top 10% of children's hospitals nationwide for 2022-2023.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University School of Medicine has been ranked as the best children's hospital in Missouri and No. 15 nationally.

According to a Tuesday press release from BJC HealthCare announcing the ranking, the hospital is also the only children's hospital in a 200-mile radius to receive a national ranking in each of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated in the report.

"In fact, of the 198 children’s hospitals evaluated, St. Louis Children’s is one of only 23 to be nationally ranked in all 10 specialties, exemplifying its depth and breadth of expertise," the release said.

The hospital's rankings are as follows for each specialty:

Neurology & Neurosurgery: No. 5

Neonatology: No. 8

Orthopedics: No. 10

Pulmonology: No. 14

Gastroenterology: No. 15

Urology: No. 18

Diabetes & Endocrinology: No. 20

Cardiology & Heart Surgery: No. 24

Nephrology: No. 25

Cancer: No. 32

“Thanks to our team’s compassion, dedication, care and expertise, families entrust care of their kids to St. Louis Children’s,” said Children’s President Trish Lollo in the release. “We’re honored to be named one of America’s top children’s hospitals, and to take care of kids and families at their most vulnerable times.”