Agreement reached between St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and disciplinary panel

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s Office of Chief Disciplinary Council has recommended a reprimand for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner following allegations that she purposefully withheld evidence from the defense team for former Gov. Eric Greitens.

In less than an hour Monday, Gardner agreed to a 40-page stipulation that set forth how notes and a recording Gardner’s office took during an interview with Greitens’ alleged mistress were not given to defense attorneys.

The stipulation means Gardner and the Office of Chief Disciplinary Council will not argue the facts before a disciplinary panel. It calls for no suspension, probation or disbarment for Gardner.

Instead, the panel, which includes three members, will have 30 days to make a recommendation to the Missouri Supreme Court on whether to accept the stipulation and recommendation for a reprimand.

The Missouri Supreme Court has the ultimate say on the type of discipline Gardner will face.

Gardner testified before the disciplinary panel under oath Monday, saying, “This was a very fast-tracked case, we did our best to make sure we had a process, but unfortunately that process came up short.”

At issue is whether Gardner intentionally withheld a video recording and notes from an interview she and her investigator, William Tisaby, conducted with Greitens’ mistress.

Beth McCarter, one of the panelists, called Tisaby’s deposition about whether he took notes during the interview “the most troubling aspect of this case,” and that, “It had to be totally obvious to you to not know he was being untruthful.”

“This hearing is not about Tisaby,” Gardner said. “Kim Gardner doesn’t represent Mr. Tisaby in a deposition. We told him to tell the truth and I was not his lawyer. He was mistaken.”

She also reiterated how the St. Louis Police Department refused to “step in” to investigate the allegations against Greitens, so her office was all alone in its investigation.

That’s a claim Chief John Hayden has repeatedly denied.

Also at Monday’s hearing, Gardner said she didn’t think the video recorded the interview she and Tisaby conducted with the mistress, or was working properly, therefore she did not believe it should be turned over to the defense.

Attorney Keith Butler chaired the hearing Monday and repeatedly asked Gardner whether she told the defense that the recording existed, even though it didn’t appear to be working.

“We assumed the video did not work, so if it never worked, how could we disclose it to the defense if it didn’t work?” Gardner said.

Later, under questioning by another panelist on the same matter, Gardner said she did tell the defense that the video existed, and added that her office has conducted “extensive training” since this case and used the Greitens case to teach her staff “to understand when you have notes, make sure to turn them over.”