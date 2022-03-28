St. Louis, St. Louis County libraries merge catalogs for cardholders

Readers will have access to more than five million items across the region.

ST. LOUIS — Life got easier for library cardholders in St. Louis and St. Louis County after both facilities combined their catalogs on Monday.

With the new integrated system, patrons will have access simultaneously to five million items between collections from both locations.

It was an effort Kristen Sorth, director of the St. Louis Library District, said had been months in the making.

“If someone lives in the county, and wants to request a book in the city, they can go into one catalog or come to a library branch, request it, and it is delivered to their county library branch," Sorth said.

The two facilities have previously united to increase access to programs and services.

They eliminated overdue fines in 2020 and introduced wifi hotpspots for check out to help address the region's digital divide.

Mayor Tishaura Jones got in line for a new card on Monday.

County Executive Sam Page also checked out some material to read.



“While certain politicians try to rewrite history, libraries are even more essential to keep people connected to our past while building toward a better future," Jones said.

“To bring the city and the county closer on another resource. That's very important to our community and a very important partner in our response to the pandemic,” Page added.

Patrons with an existing card will not have to change it to access items from both systems if they do not already have one.