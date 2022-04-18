St. Louis, St. Louis County to launch unified portal for emergency rental assistance

The second award of rental assistance funds from the U.S. Treasury provided another $29 million for the county and $12.4 million for the city.

ST. LOUIS — Renters and landlords in St. Louis and St. Louis County will now have a common place to seek emergency rental assistance starting Tuesday.

The city and county will launch a unified portal for renters and landlords applying for the millions of dollars available through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday. You can access the portal by clicking here.

In order to qualify for assistance, St. Louis and St. Louis County residents must meet the following requirements:

Someone in the household has qualified for unemployment or experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You have current housing instability or risk of housing instability, which may include rental arrears or anticipation of inability to pay future rent.

Your household income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) – Refer to the table below for Income Limit.

To see all the requirements, a list of documents needed for the application process and answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

All the applications submitted to the portal will be managed and processed by LiveStories, a company selected during a competitive bid process.

The city and county say the unified portal will streamline the process. The press release said there were many locations where applications for city residents would be filed with the county and vice versa.