Inmates, city leaders differ on St. Louis City Justice Center conditions, mayor announces task force

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis city leaders held a press conference on a riot that happened at the St. Louis City Justice Center over the weekend.

Editor's note: 5 On Your Side asked to livestream this briefing in real time, but we were told we couldn't by the mayor's spokesperson.

On Feb. 6, inmates had broken several windows on an upper floor of the justice center. They chanted and held signs. Several things were also set on fire and thrown out of the windows. Chairs and other items littered the street below the windows, and at least one car had a shattered windshield. This lasted for several hours. One guard was hurt during the incident, but has since returned to work.

Inmates at the justice center call the conditions inside the center inhumane.

Christopher Winston is an activist in St. Louis.

"They are already in jail, no one wants to be in jail. You have people confined under these conditions... you ignore them and blow off their concerns and act like they are animals in a zoo. Saturday is what's going to happen," Winston said.

On Feb. 6, the city's public safety director Jimmie Edwards said the detainees were able to "jimmy their locks" and that the locks don't necessarily lock.

During Monday's briefing, leaders said they knew about the locks going back to pre COVID-19 days but said they were "isolated incidents."

St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said the jail is moving quickly to find a solution after a few other ideas haven't worked.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is starting a task force to look into what occurred on Feb. 6. The task force will be independently reviewing current conditions inside the justice center and assessing any complaints or concerns.

It'll be chaired by former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael A. Wolff.

“First and foremost, I want to extend my gratitude to Judge Wolff for agreeing to chair this important task force," Krewson said. "The City takes very seriously the health and safety of the individuals who the courts have determined need to be held pretrial. We believe that our Corrections Division is running a professional and capable operation under the leadership of Commissioner Dale Glass. We are aware of the concerns that have been raised in the community and the media and expect the task force to investigate.”

In addition to Judge Wolff, members of the corrections task force include:

• Adolphus Pruitt, President, City of St. Louis NAACP

• Jamilah Nasheed, retired Missouri State Senator, 5th District

• Alderman Joe Vaccaro, Chair, Board of Aldermen Public Safety Committee

• Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Vice-Chair, Board of Alderman Public Safety Committee

• Dr. Pamela Walker, Public Health Executive

• Rev. Charles Norris, Pastor, St. James AME Church

• Brad Hompe, Criminal Justice Systems and Jail Operations Consultant