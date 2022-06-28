'Let your light shine': City program widens youth job opportunity

STL Youth Jobs provides much more than just a paycheck for participants and businesses.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis city program is setting the younger generation up for success, while still helping local businesses and companies fill the void left by the pandemic.

A lot of kids aren't just looking for some extra cash over the summer, instead, many are wanting that real-world experience.

While you may wonder, is this the reason we're seeing all of those, "help wanted" signs?

The short answer is that kids just have more to choose from now and this program helps them do just that.

It's called, STL Youth Jobs, and Denia Adams is one of their many graduates.

As soon as you meet Adams, it's pretty clear she's well beyond her years.

"Make whatever you want to do fun for you and let your light shine, no matter what," she said.

Adams is 18 years old and headed to college in the fall, but she's letting her light shine, right now, at Explore St. Louis as a summer intern.

Jennifer Poindexter, "Meet St. Louis" Director, works with Adams daily.

"She is just a breath of fresh air," Poindexter said.

Poindexter and Adams' connection started through a career development program.

According to Poindexter, this is the second year Explore St. Louis has participated.

"It was very easy to make the choice to help invest in St. Louis youth," she said.

STL Youth Jobs works with people ages 14 to 24 and places them with the more than 180 businesses, public and private, that they partner with.

The program focuses on under-served communities that need more support, according to Executive Director Hillary Frey.

"We do our very best to represent the demand, not only from the workforce perspective but also the demand of what youth want," she said.

Frey said that demand has grown year by year from both ends, but that paycheck is just a small part of the whole experience.

"The value of what we bring is the support, the mentorship, and the fostering of the relationship between the young person and the business and the organization that they're working with," she said.

Before STL Youth Jobs, Adams couldn't tell you the difference between a resume and a cover letter.

Now, as a graduate of the program, she said she's ready for whatever comes her way.

"With the help of them I feel like, yes, I'm ready to rock and roll," Adams said.

Adams will be rocking and rolling to Clark Atlanta in a couple of months where she'll be studying mathematical engineering.