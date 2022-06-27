x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

More of Manchester Road through Brentwood and Maplewood to close for 2 months

The roadwork will allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to finish updates to the sewer system in the area.
Credit: Mirror-images - stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you take Manchester Road from Hanley Road to Laclede Station Road, be aware.

In a statement released Monday, MoDOT said it would be closing the eastbound lanes of Manchester for two months beginning before morning rush hour on Tuesday, July 5. 

The statement said the roadwork would allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to finish updates to the sewer system in the area. 

During the roadwork, drivers can use Hanley Road, Laclede Station Road and West Bruno Avenue for detours. 

For a detour map on the construction, click here. 

Manchester Road west of Hanley Road is still closed for bridge construction over Black Creek. The closure there is expected to take two more months, the release said. The detours through Big Bend, north and south Interstate 64 outer roads and Brentwood Boulevard are still in place. 

RELATED: Brentwood drivers: Here's how long Manchester Road will be closed for bridge replacement

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Murder trial to begin for father of St. Louis County boy missing since 2003