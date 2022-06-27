More of Manchester Road through Brentwood and Maplewood to close for 2 months

The roadwork will allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to finish updates to the sewer system in the area.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you take Manchester Road from Hanley Road to Laclede Station Road, be aware.

In a statement released Monday, MoDOT said it would be closing the eastbound lanes of Manchester for two months beginning before morning rush hour on Tuesday, July 5.

The statement said the roadwork would allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to finish updates to the sewer system in the area.

During the roadwork, drivers can use Hanley Road, Laclede Station Road and West Bruno Avenue for detours.

Manchester Road west of Hanley Road is still closed for bridge construction over Black Creek. The closure there is expected to take two more months, the release said. The detours through Big Bend, north and south Interstate 64 outer roads and Brentwood Boulevard are still in place.