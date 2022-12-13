St. Louis Civil Courts Building struck by gunfire, no one injured

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said he does not think the courthouse was the intended target of the gunfire.

ST. LOUIS — The Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis was struck by gunfire from a nearby park Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said the incident happened at around 2 p.m. He said two sheriff's deputies witnessed gunfire at the Fireman's Memorial across Tucker Boulevard from the courts building.

He said the deputies tried to take the person into custody, but the suspected shooter got into a Chevrolet Malibu and fled the scene.

Bullets made it into the building on the sixth and eighth floors, but Betts said no one was injured.

Betts said he does not believe the court building was the intended target of the gunfire.

The Civil Courts and Carnahan courthouses will close early Tuesday due to the gunshot incident.