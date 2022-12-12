Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday

The fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Monday at the BP on Chouteau Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue.

Police said a male victim was found dead at the gas station with a gunshot wound to the head.

5 On Your Side is working to get more information regarding the shooting. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.