The City of St. Louis Community Development Administration launches Vacancy Strategy Initiative

The initiative is an expansion of the St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative.

ST. LOUIS — Longtime north St. Louis resident, Donald Muhammad, said he feels strongly about saving vacant buildings in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

It's why he took on two buildings three years ago after looking at them sit empty for nearly a decade. He has already invested $200,000 worth of improvements into the buildings including new floors, plumbing and brick restoration.

"This is a historic area, this is a historic building, and it should be preserved," Muhammad said.

"For a long time, it was slated to be knocked down. And it's so sad because it's a lot of buildings in north St. Louis that should be rehabbed and not torn down," Muhammad added.

That's where the City of St. Louis Community Development Administration (CDA) and St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative come in.

Torrey Park, director of the St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative, said the new Vacancy Strategy Initiative will give way to more resources to turn vacant into vibrant ones and is an expansion of the work they have already done.

"It is a two-year partnership with the City of St. Louis, more specifically the Community Development Administration. We've got a contract for $500,000 that is going to enable us to really grow a number of different projects," Park said.

Synovia Clemons, co-owner of Breaking Bread With S & J, said making sure buildings don't go vacant should not be entirely the responsibility of city leaders.

"The community members have to help each other for one thing and everybody has to get together and show that they want love in the city, help the community," Clemons said.

Muhammad said he feels he's doing his part to restore the north St. Louis neighborhood.

"Yes, I do [feel like I'm doing my part] every day when I wake up and see this building still standing. It gives other people inspiration to do the same thing. That's what I like about it," Muhammad said.

Muhammad plans to turn one of his buildings into a coffee shop - the other one will become apartments.