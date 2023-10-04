St. Louis eyes eminent domain at massive, vacant downtown building

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is set to consider using eminent domain on the troubled Railway Exchange Building downtown , vacant for years, damaged by trespassers and with no active redevelopment plan.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer, whose 8th Ward includes downtown, has filed legislation allowing for eminent domain at the site, 600 Locust St., plus instructing the government to secure it using steel plates, hire security, and to send the bill to the building's owner, Hudson Holdings.

"This is one of the most important structures in the region and city; its relevance to downtown infrastructure can't be overstated," Spencer said. "The danger it poses in its current condition, with people coming in and out, cannot be overstated. We're working to secure it and get control of it and put it back in public use."