St. Louis County councilman asks attorney general to investigate youth jail

ST. LOUIS — There are explosive new allegations coming out of the juvenile detention center in St. Louis County. There are complaints of mismanagement, sexual abuse, and incidents leaving workers and detainees hurt. Now, a county councilman is ringing the alarm.

Right now, they are just allegations, but Councilman Ernie Trakas says if we’re going to get to the bottom of this, then someone has to look into it and who better than the state of Missouri?

"I'm hoping the attorney general will accept my request,” Trakas said speaking before the St. Louis County Council Tuesday night.

His comment came a day after he penned a letter to Attorney General Andrew Bailey, saying "As you may know, the St. Louis County Council has recently received allegations of severe abuse of minor residents of the center ... it has been alleged residents are restricted to their individual rooms for extensive periods of time without access to restrooms, showers, and contact with others."



Local advocates say that's not all.



"Injuries from the juveniles to the workers themselves,” Rev. Phil Duvall, who is in touch with jail workers, detainees, and their families, said.

"More than one [correctional officer] was hurt very badly in the justice center, that was unacceptable. I’m here to tell you they've been getting hurt in the justice center and no one is saying anything about these injuries," he said.



He said one of the correctional officers is a veteran who "has not sustained injuries from war but who has sustained injuries from being inside the detention center and if that's what happens to an employee, heaven helps what happens to those children."

Trakas said he's learning that some of the teen detainees are using the restroom in their jail cells and of allegations some staffers are sexually abusing the youth in their custody.