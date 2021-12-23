St. Louis County to build new library headquarters in Ladue

According to a press release from the library system, the two-story building will have 74,000 square feet of space with high windows

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Library system will be getting a new headquarters as a part of an ongoing plan to upgrade nearly all of the system's facilities.

The library system announced a new headquarters in Ladue that will be completed by Jan. 2023. It will replace the current headquarters at 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

According to a press release from the library system, the two-story building will have 74,000 square feet of space with high windows. Along with everything you would expect inside a library, the facility will have

a small business center,

an 800-seat event space for the library foundation's author series,

a high-tech creative space for teens that will feature a 3-D printer, a recording studio, and a green screen studio

and a children's space with a large playhouse and other interactive learning activities.

The facility will also include familiar amenities like private study rooms, a reading room, a computer lab, and community meeting rooms. It'll also have a fireplace to curl up next to with a good book.

On the outside, there will be an outdoor courtyard and walking trail.

The new headquarters is the final part of the Your Library Renewed campaign, a more than $120 million, tax-funded effort to renovate or replace 19 of 20 branches in the St. Louis County Library District.