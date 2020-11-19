2 St. Louis County business owners talk about supporting new COVID-19 restrictions

"I understand how hard it's going to be for us to make money, but our health is more important so I'm OK with it," said restaurant owner, Cathy Jenkins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "It's been quite and up and down situation," said Olivia Ridgel, the owner of Oliver's Coffee and Flower Bar in Maplewood.

More than a year ago, 30-year-old Ridgel opened her business.

Like so many St. Louis County area small business owners, Ridgel says she's been riding a non-stop rollercoaster in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were struggling, but what happened people wanted to support Black-owned businesses all across the country and that's what kept us alive," said Ridgel.

She says for six months she had to comply with St. Louis County restrictions and could not offer indoor dining.

"Dine-in really makes a huge difference," said the young entrepreneur.

Ridgel says her business stayed afloat thanks to robust curbside sales.

But, this week when new, countywide restrictions took effect?

"Drastically, it just went down," said Ridgel.

The Maplewood business owner says her sales dropped 75%.

While more than 40 restaurant owners have now filed a lawsuit, saying the the county executive "hasn't shown any proof that COVID-19 is spreading in restaurants" and that Dr. Sam Page "lacks the legal authority to declare indoor dining illegal," Olivia Ridgel, supports the latest mitigations.

"I want people to feel safe so whether it's me wearing a mask, if I agree with it or not, if it makes other people feel comfortable, I want that," said Ridgel.

At Cathy's Kitchen in Ferguson?

"Much of the new guidelines that he's been asking us, we've already been doing," said the restaurant's owner, Cathy Jenkins.

Jenkins says several months before business owners had to comply with COVID-related, county restrictions, she started making deliveries at her north St. Louis County business.

Jenkins says the daily deliveries, coupled with curbside pickups, have kept her business going during the pandemic.