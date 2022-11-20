'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA

Charmette Academy of Dance and Acrobatics hosted a dance class to raise money for the families and staff at CVPA and CSMB.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

On Sunday morning, Charmette Academy of Dance and Acrobatics hosted a dance class to raise money for the families affected by the school shooting. The event was organized by St. Louis area mental health therapist Brittni (Collins) Johnson, who is also a dance educator and choreographer.

Johnson said she wanted to not only raise money for CVPA and CSMB, but also to encourage young people to express their emotions in a healthy way.

“I just knew that we had to do something, and dance is always the place that I run to to heal. We have to do different. It is evident people out here are hurting," she said.

Especially in this time of tragedy, she said she hopes others are inspired to dance, or follow whatever their calling is, to help heal.

“We all need a place that is safe, we all need a place we feel like we can be safe, and we need an outlet," she said.

Elizabeth Brauss, an instructor and choreographer at Rokita Dance Center, led the class Sunday morning by teaching the young dancers a routine.

“It’s hard at a young age to understand what you’re feeling, let alone express it and let it out," she said.

Throughout the class, Brauss encouraged her students to express whatever they were feeling however it felt right.

“It’s just putting words to emotions and allowing ourselves to feel those emotions in our bodies," she said.

Dancers ages seven and up showed up to the Sunday morning class. One dancer said his school is not far from the CVPA/CSMB campus.

“Of course you see all this stuff happening and you never think it can happen in your own community, and it’s just a really scary thing," said Jack Shadden. “And I think it was a very sobering experience to see it happen so close to me.”

Shadden said he appreciated the opportunity to express himself through what he loves most.

“I’m a firm believer in the idea that the arts and mental health are intrinsically linked," he said.

Other dancers said the words of the song they danced to, 'Better Days,' resonated with them.

“The song was hopeful and dancing just kind of made it feel better," Abby Paden said.

Organizers said 100% of the proceeds raised from this event will go to families and staff at CVPA/CSMB.