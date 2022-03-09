St. Louis County family brings in drones, dozens of volunteers to find missing rare champion dog, Tito

Tito went missing last week, just days after moving to St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County family is still looking for its rare champion otterhound dog. Tito went missing last week, just days after moving to St. Louis County.

It started as a solo search effort from Tito's owner, Mason Miller. But now, Miller says they've added dozens of volunteers, put up nearly 2,000 flyers, and even brought in advanced drone technology.

"It's been a blessing to motivate people and a great opportunity to allow different folks to jump in and meet each other and try to find Tito," Miller said.

When Miller's rare AKC Champion dog Tito went missing, every member of his family felt it, including his young daughter.

"She's walking around the neighborhood every morning asking people to help her find Tito," he said.

Word of missing Tito spread, giving Miller new tools thanks to organizations like the St. Louis County Police Department.

"They brought out their drones that are equipped with infrared heat transfer sensors," Miller said.

He also got a new set of helping hands like the Shipley family. Michael Shipley and his son Cal went door-to-door taping up flyers Saturday.

Not only do they love dogs, but they saw Tito moments after he ran away, swimming in their backyard.

"We figured we had to do something," Michael Shipley said.

Even with these new advancements, Miller told 5 On Your Side his mindset is the same as on day one.

"We're still out every night until two or three in the morning, and up at sunrise trying to look for him," Miller said.