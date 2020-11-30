SB I-170 closed in St. Louis County following shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 170 are closed following a shooting Monday afternoon.
According to St. Louis County police, the incident appears to be related to shots being fired between two other cars on the interstate. Police confirmed there was a shooting victim, but they have not said how severe that person’s injuries are.
Both of those suspect vehicles have not been located, a spokesperson said. Officers believe the vehicles fled towards Interstate 64.
The southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed as of 3:45 p.m.
No other details have been made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.