SB I-170 closed in St. Louis County following shooting

According to St. Louis County police, the closure appears to be related to an incident where shots were fired and involved two other cars on the interstate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 170 are closed following a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to St. Louis County police, the incident appears to be related to shots being fired between two other cars on the interstate. Police confirmed there was a shooting victim, but they have not said how severe that person’s injuries are.

Both of those suspect vehicles have not been located, a spokesperson said. Officers believe the vehicles fled towards Interstate 64.

The southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed as of 3:45 p.m.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.