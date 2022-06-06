St. Louis County Library program connects kids with free lunch all summer long

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The school year is ending in St. Louis County, but children will still have an opportunity to get a free lunch all summer long.
St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search have partnered up again to provide lunch to children at several locations. Meals will be available for free for kids ages 18 and younger.
Participating branches will offer the meal weekdays from 12-1 p.m. There also will be activities like board games, crafts and story times to entertain kids over the lunch hour.
“The summer lunch program helps bridge the gap for families who rely on free or reduced lunch service during the school year,” the library system said in a Monday morning news release.
The summer lunch program will be available at these St. Louis County Library branches:
- Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Road, Bridgeton, MO
- Florissant Valley, 195 N. Florissant Road S., Florissant, MO
- Jamestown Bluffs, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO
- Lewis & Clark, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO
- Natural Bridge, 7606 Natural Bridge Road St. Louis, MO
- Parkview, 8400 Delport Drive St. Louis, MO
- Prairie Commons, 915 Utz Lane Hazelwood, MO
- Rock Road, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO
- Weber Road, 4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO
More details about the summer lunch program can be found on the St. Louis County Library website here.
The City of St. Louis has a similar program now underway. Schools Out Café connects kids 18 and younger to free breakfast and lunch at more than 30 locations in the city.