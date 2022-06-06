St. Louis County Library program connects kids with free lunch all summer long

Nine county library branch locations are offering free lunches and activities for kids through the summer.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The school year is ending in St. Louis County, but children will still have an opportunity to get a free lunch all summer long.

St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search have partnered up again to provide lunch to children at several locations. Meals will be available for free for kids ages 18 and younger.

Participating branches will offer the meal weekdays from 12-1 p.m. There also will be activities like board games, crafts and story times to entertain kids over the lunch hour.

“The summer lunch program helps bridge the gap for families who rely on free or reduced lunch service during the school year,” the library system said in a Monday morning news release.

The summer lunch program will be available at these St. Louis County Library branches:

More details about the summer lunch program can be found on the St. Louis County Library website here.