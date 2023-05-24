St. Louis County Library adding social workers to 5 branches

Library social workers are hired as contractors through Epworth and will provide mental health support and crisis intervention for library patrons in need.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library is introducing social workers to five of its branches, a move it says will help remove barriers to social service access.

The program, part of the library's Community Resouce Initiative launching in May, "will provide referrals to trusted community partners, case management and individualized assistance for patrons of all ages," the library said in a Tuesday news release.

Social workers will be available at the following branches:

Office hours will be held from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. with limited hours on select Saturdays. Those who need help can show up to any of the participating branches, and appointments will also be accepted.

The Community Response Initiative is in partnership with the St. Louis County Children's Service Fund and Epworth Children and Family Services. Library social workers are hired as contractors through Epworth and will provide mental health support and crisis intervention for library patrons in need, including referrals for assistance with food, housing, employment, counseling, emergency shelter, substance use treatment programs, and child abuse and neglect prevention support.

Social workers will also train library employees in crisis management, trauma-informed practice and de-escalation techniques, the library said.

“Having social workers at the Library will be a perfect complement to our amazing employees," said library director and CEO Kristen Sorth. "Many people come to the library looking for answers, information and compassion. Adding social workers, strengthens and expands our ability to support individuals and connect them with community resources.”

“St. Louis County Library branches are an invaluable resource for many families in the region as children and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, unemployment, mental health issues, substance use and other crises are regular visitors at the library," CSF executive director Emily Koenig said in the release. "Bringing in social workers through the Community Resource Initiative will not only allow them to connect directly with the public, but they will also teach the library employees invaluable skills to aid in their daily work."