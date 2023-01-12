St. Louis County police moving to automated system for non-emergency calls

The non-emergency line for the St. Louis County Police Department is 636-529-8210.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Callers to the St. Louis County Police Department's non-emergency line will no longer be greeted by a real person.

In a press release, the department said their non-emergency line will now be answered by an intelligent voice assistant. The department said the system will "provide the most efficient experience to our callers," and allow call takers to identify and respond to emergency calls more quickly.

The system will not affect 911 callers.

The system will learn the caller's needs and connect the caller with the services they need. The press release said the system will continue to improve as it fields more calls.