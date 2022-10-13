St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon

The collision happened on the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road which resulted in the death of a woman.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling southbound on Halls Ferry Road and was attempting to turn left into a parking lot near the intersection of Halls Ferry and St. Cyr, when it was struck on the passenger side by a gray Toyota Camry traveling northbound.

“The Chevrolet Cavalier was occupied by the driver only,” according to the release. “The Toyota Camry was occupied by the driver and two passengers.”

The driver and passengers inside the Camry suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Cavalier was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The department's crimes against persons detectives and the accident reconstruction unit are handling the investigation. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.