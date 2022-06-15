Officer among 2 injured in St. Louis County crash

An officer and the driver of the other car had non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County officer and another person were injured in a car crash Wednesday afternoon in south county.

The St. Louis County Police Department said an officer with the South County Precinct told them shortly before 5 p.m. that he had been involved in a crash at Lemay Ferry Road and Mehl Avenue.

The officer was traveling southbound on Lemay Ferry Road and entered the intersection, striking another vehicle, the department said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, who was the sole occupant, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 5 On Your Side crew at the scene spotted a police vehicle with a smashed windshield and heavy front-end damage. Another vehicle at the scene also had severe front-end damage.

Further details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.