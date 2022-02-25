Developers have Bayer's 95-acre western campus under contract, with plans for a mixed-use destination

"Our plans are for a large mixed-use development that will create the town center Creve Coeur does not currently have."

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area development team plans to buy Bayer’s western campus and transform it into a mixed-use development.

A collaboration of Pier Property Group and Fireside Financial has the 95-acre western section of the campus under contract, Pier owner Michael Hamburg said. The property, acquired by Germany-based Bayer when it bought Monsanto in 2018 for $65 billion, is west of Lindbergh Boulevard and south of Olive Boulevard.

“Our plans are for a large mixed-use development that will create the town center Creve Coeur does not currently have,” Hamburg said. “We hope to provide a shopping, entertainment, work and live environment that will help anchor this community for the future.”

Since the plan is still under development, no other details were available. Financial terms of the deal and a timeline were not disclosed.

Bayer in a statement Tuesday confirmed that "we have received an offer" for the property.

The company said in February that it would look to sell the western campus due to a “future that will require less physical office space than before.” The company, with its North America crop science division headquartered on the campus, said the move wouldn’t affect the size of its local workforce, which will stay in office buildings on the east side of Lindbergh.

Marketing materials from Jones Lang LaSalle say the affected property has four existing buildings totaling 546,000 square feet. It includes:

Two office buildings, built in 1963 and 1972, totaling 449,000 square feet

A data center, built in 2007, totaling 36,000 square feet

A dining facility, built in 1972 and renovated from 2021-2022, totaling 56,000 square feet

And a 5,000-square-foot utility building