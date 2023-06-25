Missing 13-year-old girl, new to St. Louis County area, last seen Saturday night

Police said she is new to the area and is not familiar with it, or with anyone nearby.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered missing person advisory for a missing teen, new to the St. Louis County area, who was last seen leaving her home Saturday night.

Alana Sanbers-Patton, 13, was reported missing at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after leaving her home at 5803 Cedar Chase Court in St. Louis.

St. Louis police said the teen is reportedly 5-foot-6 and weighs about 170 pounds. She has shorter black braids with blonde tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater with red hearts and blue pajama pants with white stars.

Police said she is new to the area and is not familiar with it, or with anyone nearby. She also suffers from mental health issues and does not have her medication with her.